Following the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow seeks advice from a Hall Of Famer.

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals’ season ended in heartbreak, Joe Burrow isn’t downplaying what they accomplished this season.

After watching the NFL Films documentary “A Football Life: Kurt Warner” in the days leading up to the big game, Burrow said he learned a lesson after last night’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

In the film, Warner claims that the Rams focused too much on their Super Bowl XXXVI loss rather than recognizing their accomplishments during the 2001 season.

Burrow and the Bengals did, in fact, achieve a number of significant accomplishments.

They won their first division title since 2015, and they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC wild card round for the first time in 31 years.

In addition, the Bengals will play in their third Super Bowl.

In addition, it was the team’s third one-score loss in those games.

Cincinnati’s future looks bright, even though Burrow is only in his third NFL season.

But, before they can think about that, Burrow appears to want to reflect on the recent past.

Joe Burrow Taking Hall Of Famer’s Advice Following Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Taking Hall Of Famer’s Advice Following Super Bowl