Following the uproar over the cancellation of Arsenal’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League is considering making changes to the Covid postponement rule starting next week.

Following the uproar over the cancellation of Arsenal’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League is considering changing the Covid postponement rule starting next week.

THE 209 clubs in the Premier League have been asked if they want the Covid postponement rules to be changed.

After the recent spate of games being called off, including the North London derby, where Arsenal had only one Covid case, pressure has been mounting on League bosses to intervene.

The Premier League now wants the 20 club bosses to meet next month for a “shareholder” meeting to discuss the issue.

According to league rules, any change must be approved by 14 of the 20 clubs, and to change the rules in the middle of the season, two-thirds of the clubs must agree.

At this point, it appears unlikely, as a number of club managers have stated that they would prefer to keep the option of applying for postponements under the current rules rather than put themselves at a competitive disadvantage to competitors who have already used the existing provisions.

“The Premier League is consulting with our clubs regarding COVID-19 postponement rules and guidance in light of the changing national picture and the declining number of cases within our squads,” the league said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The league’s current guidance was amended in December in response to the emergence of the new Omicron variant, and we are continuing to monitor the virus’s effects and will update our guidance as needed.”

The Premier League will have more than two weeks to discuss potential postponement rules changes.

The FA Cup fourth round takes place on the first weekend in February, and the Premier League’s winter break begins on January 24 and ends on February 8.

Under current rules, teams must play their scheduled games if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

However, this has resulted in 21 postponements so far, with injuries as much to blame as Covid in some cases.

