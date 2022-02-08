Following their withdrawal from the World Cup bid, England will compete with Russia for the right to host Euro 2028.

After withdrawing from the World Cup bid, England faces a bitter battle with Russia to host Euro 2028.

THE FA BOSSES are in a squabble with Russia over hosting Euro 2028.

After signaling that there would be no consequences for the chaos and carnage of the Euro 2020 final, Uefa chiefs are said to be interested in the five-nation bid — the UK and Ireland.

They now face the prospect of a challenge from Russia before the March 23 deadline.

With tensions between the UK government and Russia rising over a possible invasion of Ukraine, Wembley bosses may find themselves once again entangled in global politics.

Mark Bullingham, the FA’s chief executive, confirmed that the five home associations had agreed to drop their proposed 2030 World Cup bid in order to focus on Euro 2028.

“We have a clearer bidding timeline for the Euros, and once we assess everything, we can put together a highly competitive bid,” he said.

“It’s always been about the ability to win.”

Uefa has made it clear to all 55 countries that they intend to use the 2024 and 2028 Euros to replenish their coffers and reserves depleted during the pandemic.

“We believe we can put together a fantastic tournament with a great commercial return for Uefa, and that puts us in a good position.”

“This is the world’s third largest sporting event, and we have a great chance to bring it to our countries and have a huge impact.”

“The economics are very positive, and the impact it will have on encouraging people to get out and be active by playing football is also very positive.”

We’re ecstatic.”

While the Uefa high command is likely to lobby for the five-nation bid, a Russian campaign could divide Europe.

Russia has until March 23 to submit their intention to bid to Uefa, and the British Isles FAs hope that by showing their hand now, Moscow will back down.

Uefa is expected to confirm that Euro 2028 will be expanded from 24 to 32 teams, though this will only add 12 games to the current tournament format.

Matches would be played in all five countries under the England-led bid, with Casement Park, the home of Gaelic sports in Ulster, emerging as the most viable Belfast option.

Despite the carnage of the Euro 2020 final last summer, the majority of games would be played in England, with the final held at Wembley.

“We faced a perfect storm that day,” Bullingham continued, “but Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin said it wouldn’t have any impact on any…

