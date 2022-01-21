Following this week’s arrest of a Chiefs player, new details have emerged.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ preparations for this weekend’s Divisional Round have unfortunately been hampered by distractions.

Willie Gay, a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested this week for property damage misdemeanor.

Gay was reportedly visiting his son when he got into an argument with his son’s mother.

He damaged around (dollar)225 worth of property, including a vacuum and a cell phone.

There’s a brand-new addition to the mix.

On Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty in front of a Johnson County judge.

He’ll be released from jail this afternoon.

Gay’s availability for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Bills is unknown.

“Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor criminal property damage before a Johnson County judge Thursday following his arrest late Wednesday inside an Overland Park apartment involving an ex-partner,” the Wichita Eagle’s Zach Murdock and Sam McDowell report.

