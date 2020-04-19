Foot OM – OM: The Vélodrome, another blow for Marseille!

By taking over the management of the Velodrome in 2019, OM also unfortunately took the brunt of the cancellation of all the events of the summer. And it will have a financial cost.

The managers of Olympique de Marseille were delighted to resume operating the Vélodrome just over a year ago, and they were right. Thanks to the Marseille stadium, OM could generate cash, and that is always their priority. However, at a time when the Marseille club is in financial trouble, like all the other Ligue 1 clubs, closing the Velodrome for long months will have a significant cost. In the absence of the revenue generated by the Championship matches, Olympique de Marseille having in particular to host PSG, is added that of the shows planned for this summer and which are already canceled on the initial dates, and in particular that of Soprano on May 30 , then Jul’s on June 6. Two concerts that filled up the Vélodrome and whose new programming is not obvious.

Speaking this Sunday in La Provence, the director general of Olympique de Marseille admits that this closure has a real financial impact. ” Figures are confidential. As we are not just an organizer of football matches, the economic impact is therefore not negligible. You can view the calendar for April, May and June; there were a number of things. We’re paralyzed. We have to wait until we can leave to plan a possible catch-up. Charges have dropped because we have fewer activities. We no longer have stewards, no catering. We are obliged to deal with certain fixed charges. We are trying to see if we can pass this storm in the most flexible way possible “Explains Laurent Colette, who however hopes that everything will start again and that the Vélodrome will quickly regain its place and allow Olympique de Marseille to fill its boxes. In the meantime, you have to do the round back.