Footage From The Cowboys-49ers Game Is Released By NFL Films

Footage from the Cowboys-49ers game has been released by NFL Films.

For five of the six games played this past weekend, the Wild Card Weekend wasn’t particularly exciting.

The Cowboys–49ers game, however, was saved for the archives by NFL Films.

NFL Films released footage from the game’s nail-biting finish on Wednesday.

One of Dallas’ assistants is overheard suggesting that the team could gain 15 yards by going up the middle, which Dak Prescott did.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, on the other hand, looked perplexed during that fateful attempt to spike the ball.

He was heard asking into the ether, “What happened? The referee got in the way?”

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was seen tearfully removing his headset.

Other players appeared to be perplexed by the game’s conclusion.

