Football and coronavirus: “A drop in wages can put players in trouble”

At a time when French football is trying to lower its costs, in particular by negotiating a temporary drop in wages, some players admit their concern. Not the best paid in Ligue 1 but those, especially in Ligue 2, who have made loans to ensure their post-career. Philippe Violeau, the former Auxerre and Lyon player, became a wealth management advisor for the company “Battiston, Violeau et associés”. He explains why a drop in fees, a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, can have consequences for some players.

Is it indecent to see players worried about a drop in wages?

PHILIPPE VIOLEAU. Already, we should not stick to the average salary in Ligue 1 which is more than 90,000 euros per month. If you remove the big stables like PSG, Lyon, Monaco or Marseille, it goes down very quickly. And in Ligue 2, there is also an immense majority who earn less than 15,000 euros. This seems like a huge sum and it is especially not a question of complaining about them. But they are fixed-term contracts and, for many, half share in taxes. Then there is the rent, the car loan or other everyday expenses. And many try to make speculative loans.

Why?

Because their career will last, for some, less than ten years. They seek to optimize their resources. And their loans are necessarily on a short term with large amounts. If wages fall, no problem. But if they go down, it can be worrying.

To what extent?

The amount of the loans is not negotiated in parallel! And I don’t see the banks right now making efforts. So yes, a drop in wages can put players in trouble.

Have you received calls from players?