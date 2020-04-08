Football Association ‘looking into’ government furlough scheme options

The highest-paid staff at the Football Association will take wage cuts of up to 30 per cent as the organisation tries to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham outlined the cost-saving measures in a message to staff which was published on the governing body’s website on Monday afternoon.

It was reported that England manager Gareth Southgate would sacrifice £225,000 over the next three months under the plan.

Bullingham proposed that staff earning more than £50,000 annually should take a cut of 7.5 per cent.

The FA is also looking at whether to utilise the Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme to furlough staff, Bullingham said.

“We are proposing that all employees earning £50,000 or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5 per cent,” Bullingham said.

“In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15 per cent with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30 per cent.”

Bullingham continued: “We are also looking into what options are available to us through the Government’s furlough scheme as a contingency plan, while we continue to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so.

“These are extraordinary and challenging times and we do not take these decisions lightly. However, as an organisation we will support each other as best we can.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way our workforce has adapted to the changeable circumstances. Their dedication and commitment to their roles has not wavered and their ongoing diligence has been exceptional.

“Their talent and passion drives this organisation to ever higher levels, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support and protect them.”

