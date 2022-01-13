‘Football could benefit from this,’ says one fan, as he watches snooker legend Wilson call a foul on HIMSELF.

‘Football could benefit from this,’ says Wilson, who calls a foul on himself while fans applaud his ‘absolute sportsmanship.’

Fans believe that football would benefit from more honesty if SNOOKER star Kyren Wilson called a foul on himself.

Wilson was playing Stuart Bingham in the 2022 Masters when the ‘absolute sportsmanship’ occurred, and fans were ecstatic.

Wilson was held to a 6-5 victory despite leading 3-0 and 4-1.

In the quarter-final at Alexandra Palace on Friday, he’ll face Judd Trump.

However, the focus following the match was on a stand-up moment in the sixth frame.

Wilson was getting ready to play a long pot on a red with a rest.

While moving the cue back and forth, he bent over and took aim.

He brushed the cueball in the process, but the crowd didn’t notice.

This level of sportsmanship could benefit a variety of other sports.

Instead of continuing the visit, the Englishman stood up and informed the referee.

The official can be heard thanking an irritated Wilson as he returned to his seat.

“Wow,” said the observer.

On himself, he’s called a foul.

What a turning point.”

The audience erupted in applause, which grew louder and longer as Bingham took his seat at the table.

Fans on social media were quick to applaud, and supporters in the building weren’t the only ones impressed.

“A lot of other sports could benefit from this level of sportsmanship,” one person tweeted.

“Perhaps forward this to the world of footballists…” said another.

“That is the general expectation in snooker, it is not like football,” Lee wrote.

“You’re a class act,” Danny added.

