Football fans are in fits of laughter as the list of goal scorers is compared to the sound of toffs having sex.

Football fans were in fits of laughter as the list of goal scorers was compared to the sound of toffs having sex.

The sound of toffs romping in bed was compared to a string of goalscorers’ names in a football match report.

Chelsea Women won 4-2 against West Ham United Women, with Pernille Harder scoring a hat-trick and Erin Cuthbert scoring a goal.

The order of their strikes was described as “Harder, Harder, Cuthbert, Harder” on the BBC Sport website.

“It sounds like posh people having sex,” a social media user joked.

The run of surnames was likened by fan Lee Anscombe to an upper-class woman “asking her servant for a good time.”

“Laugh out loud funny,” said another.

Chelsea smashed them in during their FA Women’s League Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Harder, 29, of Denmark, gave the Blues the lead in the London derby, but Katerina Svitkova equalized.

In the second half, Harder scored her hat-trick, with a goal from Scot Cuthbert, 23, sandwiched in between.

The consolation of Halle Houssein couldn’t make up for what was dubbed a “never-to-be-repeated scoreline.”