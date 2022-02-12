Football Fans React When Deion Sanders Names One Place He Won’t Coach

Football Fans React When Deion Sanders Names One Team He Won’t Coach

Former NFL star Deion Sanders revealed the one place he doesn’t want to coach earlier this week in an interview with Dan Le Batard.

Sanders was asked by fellow host Stugotz if he’d like to coach in the NFL, or if he’s been approached about it. The current Jackson State head coach made it clear that he has no desire to coach professional athletes.

“I’m not sure about that one, my man,” Sanders said of the NFL.

I’m not a pro athlete.

I don’t have time for wealthy people who have issues.

I don’t have time for rich people who don’t want to stay rich and keep working.”

Fans reacted quickly to the news on social media.

They know Deion would be irritated if he saw players earn game checks while performing poorly.

“After a bad game, Deion looking at dudes picking up those checks,” one fan said.

Deion looking at dudes picking up those checks after a bad game: pic.twitter.com/o9JhLVBW1f — Banned from IHOP (@goblue43729) February 11, 2022