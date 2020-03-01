Football: First season bankruptcy for Dominator Liverpool

Ismaila Sarr (54th and 60th minute) and Troy Deeney (72nd) met at Vicarage Road for a deserved win for the blatant outsider Watford, creating a sensation. Watford could have won even higher, but missed other good chances.

Liverpool had won 26 times in 27 Premier League games before. In front of Watford, only Manchester United scored a point against the “Reds” eleven from coach Jürgen Klopp on October 20, 2019 when they drew at Old Trafford.

AP / Alastair Grant

After previously 18 league wins in a row, which only Manchester City had managed to achieve in the 2017/18 season in the Premier League apart from Liverpool, Liverpool also missed the defeat of becoming the sole record holder for the longest winning streak in the Premier League with 19 wins in a row. Only two teams in England’s top league have survived an entire season without defeat – Preston North End 1888/89 and Arsenal in the 2003/04 season.

Chelsea only draw – Southampton lose

Chelsea had not been able to fully score in the fight for fourth place in the afternoon. The “Blues” just won 2-2 at Bournemouth and are fourth after 28 games at 45 points. LASK Europa League opponents Manchester United have the chance on Sunday to move up to one point with a win at Everton on Chelsea. Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea the lead in the 33rd minute and saved his club late with a second goal (85th).

However, there was no sense of achievement for Southampton FC. Coach Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team lost 1-3 to West Ham United. Kevin Danso was not among the losers who lost for the third time in their last four games. Valentino Lazaro was absent from Newcastle’s 0-0 home draw against Burnley.

English Premier League, round 28 Friday, February 28: Norwich Leicester City 1: 0 Saturday, February 29: Brighton & Hove Crystal Palace 0: 1 Bournemouth Chelsea 2: 2 West Ham Southampton 3: 1 Newcastle Burnley 0: 0 Watford Liverpool 3: 0 Sunday, March 1st: Everton Manchester United 3 p.m. Tottenham Wolverhampton 3 p.m. Postponed: Aston Villa Sheffield United Manchester City arsenal

Table: