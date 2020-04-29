Football ghost games allowed in Switzerland from June 8th

From June 8th, games can again take place in Swiss professional football, but without spectators. This is possible because the Swiss government eased the Corona measures faster on Wednesday than planned.

With the ghost games – albeit skeptical by the former series master FC Basel – the Swiss Football League championships, which have been interrupted since March, can then be continued.

From May 11, the training sessions are allowed again, even with more than five people – in contrast to popular sports.

There will be no major events with an audience throughout the summer. This also includes the planned athletics meeting of the Diamond League series in Lausanne on August 20.