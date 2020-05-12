Football in Corona times: cheering, but right!

Mal suppose they are really pulling it off now. Nobody is infected anymore, at least no health authority is struggling in between and at clubs and television stations the money at least lasts until the weekend. So let’s say it’s actually back: Bundesliga. Sure, it’s not the Bundesliga as we know it.

Because of the lack of viewers. And without a Friday game. Dusseldorf against Paderborn to kick off, the thoroughly disinfected Chinese market could not have tolerated so much normality. Rather sleep longer, then everyone tunes in: China, L.A., New York, London, Tokyo. Everyone wants Bundesliga, the only one show on earth. And probably the greatest.

It should not go unmentioned that they started again on the Faroe Islands. One can only appeal to the sense of responsibility of each individual professional: take the matter seriously. The gentlemen have to put in a little effort. Otherwise, the Chinese suddenly runs around in the KÍ Klaksvík jersey, and in this country, indiscriminate example with no actual reference to capital resources, Schalke 04 runs out of money before they have calculated at the DFL how much the Dynamo Dresden catch-up games in Buenos Aires import.

You don’t have to talk about it: it will be difficult. This is already shown in the report by the colleagues of the “Bild” newspaper, according to which the professionals are required to refrain from unnecessary hugs when celebrating the goal, and even to avoid clapping with their colleagues. Geez. Not that they switch to online chess in Tokyo in the middle of the first half, because Augsburg leads 4: 3 against Wolfsburg, but the Japanese are bland because they cheer as if the 1972 European Championship had just started.

Promotions

Anyone who relies on rebellious Berliners after Salomon Kalou’s first-class investigative sting in the Hertha booth last week must bear in mind that, given the annoyance with the salary cuts, it hardly seems certain that Bruno Labbadia will find eleven kickers willing to work. In addition, every “Sports Show History” preserve in recent weeks has proven that jubilation requires a goal. And in the large corona lockdown puzzle booklet, the unsuitable term should be deleted from the series of words Bundesliga – Hertha – Tor.

There is more hope in the statement from the Nuremberg captain Hanno Behrens, who promised for his team that he would certainly like to cheer as ever. But whether the global village really finds the second division on the remote control? It remains exciting. In the meantime, just before the big restart, it seems that the mistakes of the past are taking revenge. Back then, exactly exactly three years ago, football was still rich and innocent, Pierre-Emerick had hit Aubameyang for BVB in the district derby against Schalke. His club asked him to checkout. Because he had put on a mask to cheer. It was just a different time.