Football League players fighting clubs over proposals to impose huge wage cuts amid pandemic

Players in the Football League are on a collision course with their clubs over proposals to impose huge wage cuts.

In a scenario that mirrors the stand-off between Premier League stars and their clubs, EFL players are ready to fight against the plans.

The EFL have been in talks with the Professional Footballers’ Association for a number of weeks to thrash out blanket recommendations for all 71 clubs.

The Premier League have devised similar proposals for their clubs but plans to impose a 30 per cent pay reduction, which were revealed at a meeting on Friday, were met with major derision by players.

Pay cut guidelines in the EFL are likely to be more complex, particularly as some clubs are using the Government’s furloughing scheme to pay players.

That entitles clubs to claim up to £2,500 per person per month to pay staff. In that scenario, the proposals that have been relayed to EFL players would see them take a 50 per cent pay cut of anything they earn over £2,500.

For example, if a furloughed player is contracted to earn £20,000 a month, £2,500 would be paid by the Government, leaving a deficit of £17,500, of which £8,750 would be paid at a later date with the remaining 50 per cent sacrificed.

That leaves players facing massive shortfalls in wages, with various sources at a number of EFL clubs insisting players would struggle to pay their mortgages and monthly bills.

Clubs do have the option, on a case-by-case basis, to pay supplementary cash to players in order to get their wages closer to their contracts.

But even in that scenario the players are left facing major losses. For clubs not using the Government’s furlough scheme, one idea discussed was a 50 per cent cut above £6,000 a week with the other half deferred.

Clubs cannot enforce deferrals or pay cuts. If a player is not paid in full for two weeks without consent, he could leave on a free transfer.

As it stands, the EFL and PFA are still to agree a paycut deal.

One source at a League One club branded the plans as ‘outrageous’ and another at a Championship club insisted there is ‘no way’ players would agree to that offer.

Players are adamant they will not accept pay cuts, but would listen to deferral offers. However, they would demand total transparency as to why they are being asked to take reductions, with many players suspicious that clubs are taking financial advantage of the coronavirus suspension.

That would mean clubs could be asked to prove to their players why they need to make cuts to ensure their futures. Players would also seek assurances on deferrals actually getting paid and on a timescale as to when they will receive the money.