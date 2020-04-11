Football Ligue 1 – L1: Players opposed to lower wages, the agreement will explode!

While the footballers’ union (UNFP) and the clubs have welcomed an agreement to lower wages, the reality seems completely different.

This week, the great family of French professional football came together to take a common position on the financial solutions to be found in the context of the immediate savings to be made for the clubs. And after long discussions, an agreement had been formalized between the UNFP and the teams of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, which provided for the temporary cut in salaries in April, with a catch-up when things get better and that TV rights will be collected . Everything seemed to be going well, at a time when world football is going through a historic crisis obviously linked to the coronavirus epidemic. But, even before the administrative and tax authorities validate this agreement, it rocks dangerously.

Even if the players’ union has validated this agreement, in the clubs footballers are far from being on the same wavelength as the UNFP. And not just at OM. Because if the case of the Marseille club has been mentioned, the discontent seems to be present in many clubs. ” The first increases they have obtained in their clubs are not favorable to a reduction, even temporary, in wages, the players holding on to their full remuneration, in particular in small clubs. Most do not wish to follow the recommendations of the UNFP. And there is no mandatory character “Explains Le Parisien this Saturday. In other words, the agreement would only be a facade, and before it was even adopted, it was already obsolete. Good luck to sports authorities…