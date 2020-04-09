Football: why the drop in player wages will only be temporary

This Wednesday, the UNFP, the players’ union which has 94% of members among the more than 1200 professional footballers playing in France (Ligue 1, Ligue 2, National) informed its members that an agreement had been found for a temporary reduction in their wages.

“The first feedback is positive,” said the union, which hails the “peaceful climate and good mood” that prevailed during the discussions. Decryption of this measure.

Where does the initiative come from?

With very heavy salary costs to honor, the clubs are looking for solutions to ease their cash flow since the start of the crisis. After the partial unemployment (70% of gross salary) used by almost all clubs, except the PSG (where discussions are still underway), the leaders negotiated a drop in player wages with the UNFP. Led by Jean-Pierre Caillot, President of Reims, this LFP “social dialogue” working group also included Jean-Pierre Rivière (Nice), Nicolas Holveck (Rennes), Vincent Ponsot (Lyon) and Francis Graille (Auxerre) .

What is this agreement about?

Initially, it only covers the months of March and April. An approach that differs from other countries such as Italy where discussions with the players’ unions extend until the end of the season. “We are advancing step by step,” emphasizes the UNFP. We wanted to go fast enough so that the clubs could quickly discuss it internally with their players. “

The fall in earnings takes place on the basis of the wages already impacted by partial unemployment. The UNFP also granted clubs a deferral of the contributions they have to pay each month for the players’ savings. Those of the first two quarters of 2020 are postponed to December. This is equivalent to a global sum of 3, 5 million euros for all the clubs.

Is this a real drop in wages?

No. And therein lies the nuance. It’s just a cash carryover for the clubs. “It is as if the salary was paid in two installments,” said the UNFP. If the player’s remuneration drops in March and April, he can recover the balance at the end of the sports season. The inflection will therefore be temporary. This delay will allow the clubs to save money while waiting for the expected resumption of the championships and the next payment of TV rights.

Can players refuse?

Yes. The UNFP wanted to establish “a general collective and harmonized framework where the rule will apply to all. That is to say the PSG star or the anonymous Ligue 2 player. But clubs will not be able to impose a collective salary cut on all of their staff. Each player will have to give his individual agreement and will therefore be free or not to refuse this punctual reduction.

“One can imagine that some will want to make a lesser effort or on the contrary more important,” estimates the UNFP which also wanted to establish this precise framework so that “the clubs can refer to it and respect them”. Because the union recognizes that the way of approaching things could be a source of tension within clubs between the players and their employers.

How much will they really get?

The union sought to secure the lowest wages. It established a grid with five salary brackets. The first concerns those whose gross monthly salary is less than € 10,000. They are around 250 professionals in this case in France. They will keep their entire salary.