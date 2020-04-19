Football: Wuhan players return home after 3-month absence – rts.ch

The players of the Wuhan team returned on Saturday evening to the city of central China, epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. They had spent more than three months away from their families.

The team was greeted by dozens of enthusiastic supporters upon arrival at Weihan Station. The players, wearing protective masks, received bouquets of flowers. The resumption of training, under the leadership of Spanish technician Jose Gonzales, is scheduled for Wednesday, said the club, 6th in the last championship in China.

Due to the very strict containment put in place by local authorities, Chinese players in Wuhan spent 104 days away from their city. They notably stayed in Canton and Malaga in Spain, where they were when access to Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million inhabitants, was prohibited in late January.

When the pandemic reached Spain in March, players were able to return to China to land on March 16 in Shenzhen. They stayed there for three weeks in quarantine to ensure that no player or coach was hit by the Covid-19.

ats / alt