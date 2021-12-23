Footballers, including Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, pay up to £30,000 for hair transplants that leave them unrecognizable.

Footballers, including Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, pay up to £30,000 and are rendered unrecognizable after hair transplants.

If you watched Manchester City legend David Silva during the 2018-19 season, you may have noticed his hair continued to grow in an unexpected way.

After starting the season with a shaved head, the now-deceased Spanish maestro quickly grew a full and luxuriant head of hair rarely seen outside of the Action Man universe.

Has he received any assistance from above?

If he has, he isn’t the first player to do so.

Join SunSport in revealing footballers who were vain enough to do something about being follically challenged – and were barely recognisable as a result.

I just wanted to let everyone know that I had a hair transplant.

Why not, I was going bald at 25?

I’m overjoyed with the outcome.

Hello everyone, here’s a picture of my head.

It will take a few months for the plant to mature.

It’s still a little bloody.

But that’s all perfectly normal.

http://t.co/Bd1M4TW (hashtag)hairwego

Wayne Rooney’s ongoing battle with his barnet has occupied many column inches over the years, making him possibly the most famous of all modern hair transplants.

To his credit, current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has never hidden the fact that he’s had several procedures to combat his baldness, reportedly costing him £30,000.

In 2011, he used Twitter to announce the start of his treatment and show the surgery’s results.

He’s also been reported to use hair thickening sprays.

It hasn’t worked yet.

Where do you even begin with Stephen Ireland’s hair, or rather, his lack thereof?

It was obvious that he was thinning on top in his early days as a pro, but around 2006-07, his hair came back to life.

Rumours circulated at the time that it was a wig, not a transplant.

But, unlike his hair, the plot thickened in 2008 when he played for Manchester City with his head completely shaved.

After a spell at Bolton, the 35-year-old is now bald but bearded.

Andros Townsend sat on the Spurs bench in 2015.

Six years later, the Everton midfielder’s hair has not only grown back, but it is also growing like a Leylandii hedge.

Soon, he’ll require planning permission.

The Bulgarian striker became known as one of the early pioneers of the Alice band while playing for Spurs and Manchester United.

But by the time he moved to Monaco in 2014, he didn’t need it.

Look him up…

