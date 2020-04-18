Footballers refuse to confine themselves to hotels

There will not be a month-and-a-half concentration of all the Spanish teams to play the remaining League matches without contact with abroad. The football bosses’ proposal has been rejected by the players. They have refused to live isolated from the world for forty-five days to play without the danger of the coronavirus for living with their families. They want to lead a normal life at home, as they currently do. When the authorities allow it, they are ready to train in the field and then not shower in the locker room, do it at home, to avoid the maximum possible contacts, including their colleagues. They accept having a life that will be limited to training and returning to their homes, without going outside, but they reject confinement in a hotel or residence. It is unacceptable”.

No external contact. Clubs and footballers assume they must avoid public life for many months

It has been the main point of discussion between the Professional League and the Association of Spanish Soccer Players during these days. The players have imposed their judgment and David Aganzo, its president, had to defend that position in negotiations with the employers. They will do a pre-competition concentration for a week, to avoid contagion at the peak that can stop the resumption of the championship. The Professional League yesterday sent the protocol of action to the 42 professional clubs, which includes those seven nights of concentration. The confinement in hotels for a month and a half is “unfeasible”, according to the footballers, from the international to the modest. It is non-negotiable.

Coronavirus test to a thousand soccer players. If the competition returns, the employers are scheduled to test the thousand professionals of the 42 First and Second squads. The control would take place a few days before going back to playing behind closed doors

In this situation, the perennial fear will be that the footballers will be infected by their families, since the return to field training will mean that there will also be an opening in the movements of their partners and children. “We are all exposed to that danger, we are also currently”, argues the AFE. The footballers of the 42 professional teams already know that they will undergo the coronavirus test a few days before the expected return of the competition.

What date is the football scheduled to play? If everything evolves well, the employers expect to do it behind closed doors on the weekend of June 25, 26 and 27. But he doesn’t sell the garter skin before hunting it. The first thing is to train on the grass again. With all prudence, the planning is to do it from Monday, May 4. First, in individual sessions. Later, in works with three players. Subsequently, in groups of eight. And finally, the complete templates.

Goal, avoid a regrowth

Many will think that the Real Madrid internationals, for example, will want to play again to get leaders as soon as possible and, if the League stops again, to be proclaimed champions. Others will analyze that Atlético will be eager to compete to enter Champions League positions. Others will argue that Valencia will want to return to football in order to compete in Europe, after Rubiales decided to rule out a Cup finalist team, which hurts the black and white club, seventh in the league. But the players have made it clear that, right now, those ambitious sports goals are secondary. For them it is essential that there is no re-emergence of the pandemic, because that hypothesis would paralyze everything and would harden the new return to normal soccer. They assume that they will have to live for many months with this rhythm of training and at home, under a policy of minimum exposure that must continue in the next campaign.

The clubs try to apply all possible control measures because they reflect that a hypothetical outbreak of the pandemic would be a very hard blow that would lead them to suspend the season and, most importantly, not knowing when the next one would start.

Travel home after each game. The project specifies that the teams will return to their homes after playing the matches, which will be mainly at night. They will not stay to sleep in hotels in the city where they play, to avoid risks

If the health authorities allow it, the planning at national and European level is to resume the leagues at the end of June, play the days every three days to finish the championships on July 31 and dispute the Champions and the Europa League in August. September would be the month of rest and the new campaign would be born in October.

With this marathon, the committee that works with UEFA, of which Javier Tebas is an important position, is studying the option of allowing more players to change per game, five or six instead of three, to avoid injuries as much as possible that will occur, because the jump from training at home to working on the lawn will be traumatic muscle. .