Footballers who have used London Tube, including Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and Peter Crouch of the German national team.

Footballers who have used the London Tube, including Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and Peter Crouch of the German national team.

FOOTBALLERS… they can be just like us at times.

Mesut Ozil, the former Arsenal playmaker, demonstrated his common sense by taking the Tube for a sightseeing tour before departing for Turkey.

But the German international isn’t the first footballer to brave the rush hour crowds and travel by tube in London.

Dier, Eriksen, and Zaha have all topped up their Oyster cards and boarded a train.

Christian Gross, who boasted about taking the Tube to his first press conference as Tottenham manager, also gets an honorable mention.

In these circles, you’re a trailblazer.

Per Mertesacker, Mats Hummels, and manager Joachim Low tried the underground before playing England in an international friendly at Wembley back in 2013.

They took the Bakerloo Line, conversing with other commuters and attempting to blend in with the locals.

They claimed they did it to avoid London’s congested streets, and the German FA were overjoyed that it was their first time on the Tube.

They apparently changed at Baker Street, went to the Sherlock Holmes museum, and then took the Metropolitan Line to Wembley Park.

Because traveling in pairs is always the best option for football teammates.

Eriksen and Dier were photographed on the Tube a day after celebrating a 4-1 win over Sunderland in 2016.

They appeared to be in good spirits as they joked with each other and passengers and posed for pictures.

They were enjoying some downtime before a crucial match against Leicester, but no word on where they got off.

The Palace winger makes good use of his flashy feet on the field, so he should’ve heeded the ‘Mind the Gap’ warnings.

Zaha was seen completing the final leg of his journey home on the Tube after a match against Manchester City at the Etihad in 2016.

Even better, he dressed in full uniform so he wouldn’t be overlooked.

And, like any seasoned traveler, he was wearing headphones and refusing to speak to any other commuters, preferring to remain alone.

You’d think they’d slept in a car…

Mata was photographed getting on the Tube to catch a connecting train to Manchester in 2014, before joining Manchester United.

But he wasn’t a Tube regular, oh no, no, no, because he was far too warmly wrapped.

Everyone is aware of how hot it can get underground.

He should’ve taken off his hat!

He’s no longer a hero…

The former Manchester City midfielder turned manager demonstrated that he is just like us…

