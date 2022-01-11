Footballers who have used the Tube include ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, who now plays for the German national team, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier.

FOOTBALLERS… they can be just like us at times.

Mesut Ozil, the former Arsenal playmaker, demonstrated his common sense by taking the Tube for a sightseeing tour before departing for Turkey.

But the German international isn’t the first footballer to brave the rush hour crowds and ride the tube in London.

Dier, Eriksen, and Zaha have all loaded their Oyster cards and boarded a train.

There’s also an honorable mention for Christian Gross, who boasted about taking the Tube to his first press conference as Tottenham manager.

In these circles, you’re regarded as a pioneer.

Per Mertesacker, Mats Hummels, and manager Joachim Low tried the underground before playing England in an international friendly at Wembley back in 2013.

They took the Bakerloo Line, conversing with other commuters and attempting to blend in with the locals.

They claimed they did it to avoid London’s congested streets, and the German FA were ecstatic that it was their first time on the Tube.

They reportedly changed at Baker Street, went to the Sherlock Holmes museum, and then took the Metropolitan Line to Wembley Park.

Because it is always preferable for football teammates to travel together.

Eriksen and his pal Dier were photographed on the Tube a day after celebrating a 4-1 win over Sunderland in 2016.

They appeared to be in good spirits as they joked with passengers and posed for photos.

They were enjoying some downtime before a crucial game against Leicester, but no word on where they got off.

The Palace winger makes good use of his flashy feet on the pitch, so he should’ve heeded the ‘Mind the Gap’ warnings.

Zaha was seen completing the final leg of his journey home on the Tube after a match against Manchester City at the Etihad in 2016.

Even better, he dressed in full uniform so he wouldn’t be overlooked.

And, like any seasoned traveler, he was wearing headphones and didn’t want to talk to other commuters, preferring to remain alone.

You’d think they’d be sleeping in a car…

Mata was photographed getting on the Tube to catch a connecting train to Manchester in 2014, before joining Man Utd.

He wasn’t a Tube regular, though, because he was far too warm.

Everyone knows how hot and humid it can be underground.

He should’ve taken off his hat!

He’s just your average Joe now…

The former Manchester City midfielder turned manager demonstrated that he is just like us…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.