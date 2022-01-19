For a disastrous error that cost AC Milan three points against Spezia, a blunder referee is facing a “lengthy ban.”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, match official Marco Serra is in hot water following a high-profile error in a Serie A game on Monday.

Junior Messias equalized in the 92nd minute, leveling the game at 1-1. Milan thought they had scored a last-gasp winner.

Serra, however, blew his whistle for a foul on Messias’ teammate Ante Rebic in the build-up as the ball flew into the goal.

It meant Messias’ goal, which came just TWO seconds after Rebic’s foul, was disallowed, denying Milan the chance to win all three points.

However, there was more drama to come as Spezia regained possession before charging up the field and scoring their own 96th-minute winner.

Milan’s players lost their cool after Serra’s costly error.

And it’s now expected that he’ll be suspended by the Italian referee association as a result of his poor performance.

Officials who fail to perform their responsibilities properly are typically suspended for two games.

Serra’s punishment is expected to be increased because he also missed a clear penalty for Milan in the first half.

Despite Serra immediately apologizing to AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli after the game, this is the case.

However, the Rossoneri coach refused to blame Serra for his team’s failure to overtake Inter at the top of the table.

“I tried to calm my players down but failed, as Spezia’s goal demonstrates,” Pioli explained.

“We knew it was an injustice; we bear responsibility, but the referee also bears responsibility.”

“I’m sorry, but I have to say that.”

He even apologized, so it wasn’t entirely his fault.

It’s a pity.

“However, we should have scored more goals in the first half; it’s a bad night, and we must react now,” says the coach.