For Alabama’s Bryce Young, Brady Quinn has a bold prediction.

Bryce Young of Alabama has a bold prediction from Brady Quinn.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will lead the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff after winning the Heisman Trophy.

Brady Quinn, on the other hand, believes that this isn’t the last time Young takes center stage.

Quinn predicted that Young would win the Heisman Trophy twice during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Young, he believes, is a great ball thrower, and the only thing that will keep him from playing next season is an injury.

“As a young player in college football, he’s unbelievable for the throws he can make and the way he plays the game.”

Back in the spring, I advised everyone to take the betting advice and bet on him to win the Heisman Trophy.

He’ll be the first player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

Only an injury or a decision to skip his next year stands in his way.

I believe he has the ability to win both of them.

I’m not sure he’ll stay in college football long enough to do it.

That’s how good he is.

“My expectation is that you’ll see Georgia and Alabama play for the national championship again, and I think it’ll be difficult to beat a team twice,” Quinn said, according to 247Sports.

Quinn is mistaken in one respect: Young would not be the first player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

Archie Griffin of Ohio State won the title in 1974 and 1975.

