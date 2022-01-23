For Awful Interception, Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed

Even if he tried, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could not have had a worse first half.

He only completed three of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards, and he finished with a horrendous interception late in the second quarter.

Garoppolo rolled out after being under a lot of pressure as San Francisco was driving deep into Green Bay territory.

Rather than throwing the ball away, he tried to force it to tight end George Kittle, but Adrian Amos intercepted him.

That interception was a terrible decision by Jimmy Garoppolo. A rookie mistake, if you will. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 23, 2022

at this moment trey lance is throwing the ball pic.twitter.com/32KtnOuaDp — Tyler Rice (@TyKRice) January 23, 2022

I hate it when Grant makes sense. https://t.co/pR52cErycG — Jamie Neal (@TheJamieNeal) January 23, 2022

His trade value just went to the eighth round — GiantsNinersFan (@roborti25523964) January 23, 2022

He never throws it out of bounds when he probably should — Kevin Baumann (@baumannkevin) January 23, 2022