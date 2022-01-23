Trending
Infosurhoy

For Awful Interception, Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed

0
By on Sports

For Awful Interception, Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed

Even if he tried, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could not have had a worse first half.

He only completed three of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards, and he finished with a horrendous interception late in the second quarter.

Garoppolo rolled out after being under a lot of pressure as San Francisco was driving deep into Green Bay territory.

Rather than throwing the ball away, he tried to force it to tight end George Kittle, but Adrian Amos intercepted him.

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed For Awful Interception

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed For Awful Interception

Comments are closed.