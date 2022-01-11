For Bills vs. Weather Forecast

For the third time this season, the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots will face off on Saturday.

The AFC Divisional Round will be decided by the winner of this game.

Despite the fact that the game is still a few days away, the weather forecast for this game has already piqued our interest.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a 30% chance of snow in Buffalo on Saturday.

The temperature will be so cold that the high will be 14 degrees.

The game between the Bills and the Patriots will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The temperature should drop by 3 a.m. ET.

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Patriots Is Pretty Brutal

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Patriots Is Pretty Brutal