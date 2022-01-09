For College Football, Luke Fickell Has A Suggestion

Luke Fickell has a suggestion for a rule change in college football.

Luke Fickell is coming off his best season at Cincinnati, where the Bearcats became the first Group of Five team to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

He’s now using his celebrity to advocate for a change to one of the sport’s most contentious rules.

Fickell was named the FWAA’s Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year in Indianapolis on Saturday.

He was asked what he would change about current college football rules while he was on the podium.

He took advantage of the question to call for more lenient penalties for targeting offenses.

Fickell wants the NCAA rules committee to “stop ejecting kids from college football games (for non-malicious targeting calls),” according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

