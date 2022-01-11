For Cowboys fans, today is a bittersweet anniversary.

For Cowboys fans, today marks a difficult anniversary.

For most NFL fans, this is just another Tuesday.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, can’t say the same.

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round seven years ago by the Green Bay Packers.

Dez Bryant made an absurd catch in the fourth quarter of the game, which was eventually overturned by the officials.

This play sparked so much debate that the league unanimously agreed that a similar play should be ruled a completion in the future.

Bryant still believes the officials in Green Bay made the wrong decision.

Last July, Bryant tweeted, “I stumbled across these cleats and got a little emotional because these are the cleats I wore against Green Bay… it was a catch and forever will be a catch.”

We can’t say we blame Bryant for his feelings.

Despite the fact that he made a great play, he will be remembered for that call.

