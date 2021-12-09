For Damian Lillard, Colin Cowherd has one team in mind.

Damian Lillard has only one team in mind, according to Colin Cowherd.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is still being linked to a trade, despite his denials.

Earlier this week, NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported that he has “grown frustrated” with the team’s performance and that tensions between Blazers players and head coach Chauncey Billups “are on the rise.”

Lillard was quick to respond.

Lillard wrote on Twitter, “These mfs love drama too damn much.”

While Lillard has made it clear that he does not want to leave, the sports media isn’t ready for the conversation to end.

Colin Cowherd named Boston as the “ideal” trade destination earlier this week.

“I’ve found the ideal trading partner.

Boston is in the midst of a ‘crisis.’

On his show, Cowherd said, “Go to Boston and say you want three first-round picks, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.”

Colin Cowherd Has 1 Team In Mind For Damian Lillard

