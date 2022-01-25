For Deshaun Watson, Danny Kanell has one team in mind.

Deshaun Watson has only one team in mind, according to Danny Kanell.

Deshaun Watson rumors are gaining traction once more.

During the 2021-22 season, Watson did not take a single snap.

He sat out for two reasons: he didn’t want to play another down for the Houston Texans, and he was under investigation for sexual misconduct allegations.

The young star quarterback, on the other hand, is widely expected to play next season.

The Miami Dolphins, according to Danny Kanell, are Watson’s ideal fit.

“The team that there has always been rumblings about, and I know there’s been a change at head coach and the head coach wanted him there,” Kanell said on CBS Sports HQ this week, as transcribed by 247Sports.

“You need a franchise that is desperate enough to pay a premium.”

They’ve used a lot of restraint and discipline to avoid making this move, but missing the playoffs again, having to fire a coach again… Stephen Ross is a guy who’s always wanted to make a splash, but he missed out on the Harbaugh sweepstakes.

“He needs to bring this franchise back to life.”

I don’t think anyone believes Tua Tagovailoa is the long-term solution.

He improved, but I believe it was a poor decision to bring in another coach and have him learn a new offense.

You give Deshaun Watson to a new head coach if you’re going to start from scratch.”

All of this, of course, would be for naught if Deshaun Watson is unable to play legally.

The Dolphins, however, would be a lot of fun if he is able to do so.

Nobody is sold on Tua Tagovailoa, as Danny Kanell pointed out.

In a heartbeat, most people would pick Watson over Tagovailoa.

Will Watson return to Miami for the 2018-19 season?

