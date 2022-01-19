For his next quarterback, Mike Tomlin has only one preference.

Mike Tomlin has only one quarterback in mind for the future.

With the assumption that Ben Roethlisberger has played his final NFL game, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a quarterback in 2022 and beyond.

Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ head coach, said on Tuesday that “all options” are on the table for the position next season.

That means Pittsburgh could look to the draft or free agency for a quarterback or stick with one of their own.

Tomlin, on the other hand, made it clear that the next Steelers quarterback must possess one specific physical trait: mobility.

According to Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Tomlin said, “Man, quarterback mobility is valued.”

Mike Tomlin Has 1 Main Preference For His Next Quarterback

