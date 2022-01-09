Ian Rapoport has named a team to keep an eye on for Josh McDaniels.

Ian Rapoport has a team to keep an eye on for Josh McDaniels.

Ian Rapoport reports that Josh McDaniels has a team to watch.

It isn’t a true coaching carousel unless Josh McDaniels is being considered by at least one team.

Regardless of how many teams have approached McDaniels, he has remained with the Patriots for over a decade and has never left Bill Belichick’s side.

On WEEI’s “Greef and Keefe,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport discussed how the Raiders might be a good fit for McDaniels.

Rapoport wondered, “Would he go to a team that already has a general manager?”

“If he’s going to do it, he’ll do it his way.”

This time, he’ll do it properly.

He’ll go about it the proper way, with the proper people.

I’m guessing he’d go somewhere without a current General Manager.

Having the Raiders would make sense.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Vikings do.”

The Raiders have already been linked to Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the College Football Playoff this season.

Their search appears to be open-ended, which could explain why McDaniels was selected.

Mike Zimmer may be on his way out after the Vikings missed the playoffs for the third time in four years.

These rumors should intensify this week as the non-playoff teams make their changes.

Josh McDaniels Has A Team To Watch, According To Ian Rapoport

A TEAM TO WATCH FOR JOSH MCDANIELS HAS BEEN NAMED BY IAN RAPOPORT.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]