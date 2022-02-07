For just £25 at Aldi, a shopper reveals how to make five ‘amazing’ family meals full of flavor.

A mother took to Instagram to show how she saves money at Aldi.

She showed how she cooked five dinners for her family for less than £30 by revealing her shopping list.

A frugal mother has gone viral after showing what she bought for £25 at Aldi.

Ashleigh, who goes by the Instagram handle Cardiff Mum, posts photos of her family and outings around the UK.

And now one of her videos has gotten a lot of attention after she demonstrated how far she can stretch her money.

She demonstrated how she made five family meals for £25 after shopping at Aldi’s budget supermarket in an Instagram video.

She included a list of what she bought and made in the caption, as well as some advice.

She created parmesan crusted chicken Alfredo, cajun chicken ciabattas, chicken tikka jalfrezi, pulled chicken and chorizo quesadillas, and one-pan lemon and garlic chicken with thyme all from her shop.

“Buy a 1kg or large pack of chicken breasts and stretch them between all meals,” she wrote alongside her shopping list.

“Make a list of meals that use the same vegetables and divide them up before cooking.

“Marinate chicken the night before with whatever spices you have on hand; it adds a lot of flavor to simple dishes.”

“Use spices, oils, herbs, and other ingredients you already have on hand (cheddar cheese, olive oil, garlic, and so on) to make meals.”

This is what Ashleigh used for each meal.

On social media, Ashleigh stated that she was able to get these ingredients for five main meals for under £25.

The Instagram post has 54.2k likes and over 1,000 comments, with hundreds of people tagging their friends and family.

“Some of these appear to be really good,” one person commented.

“You’re always asking for meal ideas,” another tagged a friend.

A third simply stated, “That’s amazing!”