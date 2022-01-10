For Liverpool stars Salah and Mane’s Afcon campaigns, Adidas and New Balance release amazing custom boots.

For Liverpool stars Salah and Mane’s Afcon campaigns, Adidas and New Balance release incredible custom boots.

MO SALAH and Sadio Mane have received personalized boots ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns.

Salah and Mane, both 29, will represent Egypt and Senegal, respectively, in the international tournament.

They’ll be hoping that their incredible new footwear can help them light up the tournament.

Salah has a sponsorship deal with Adidas, which has created a gold and red boot for him.

The back of the left boot has ‘MO’ written on it, and the back of the right boot has a crown.

Meanwhile, as part of Mane’s deal with New Balance, the company has created a fiery orange and blue shoe for him to wear at the Cup of Nations.

“The Lion Roars: Sadio Mane,” the laces read, referring to Senegal’s nickname “The Lions of Teranga.”

On the soul of the shoe, there are also several illustrations of Mane celebrating with the caption “The Lion Roars.”

On the heel, a lion represents the Senegalese national team.

Senegal kicks off their Cup of Nations campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Egypt will then face Nigeria in their first match of the tournament on Tuesday.

Over the course of a decade, Salah has a total of 45 goals in 73 appearances for his country.

However, he has yet to win the competition, having come close in 2017 when Egypt was defeated 2-1 in the final by Cameroon.

Mane, on the other hand, has 26 goals in 80 games since making his Senegal debut in 2012.

However, he met the same fate as Salah in the 2019 World Cup final, when Senegal was defeated 1-0 by Algeria.

