For Monday Night’s Game, The Giants Make An Official Decision On Saquon Barkley

The Giants have made their decision on Saquon Barkley for Monday’s game.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, the New York Giants will have Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

Barkley has been out for the majority of the season due to an ankle injury.

The Giants have struggled without him, which is unsurprising.

They won’t be without him for long.

Barkley is now officially active for Monday night’s game, according to the Giants.

This evening, he’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This backs up what was said over the weekend.

On Sunday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler tweeted that Saquon Barkley would return tonight.

The Giants’ usage of Saquon Barkley this evening will be interesting to watch.

Will they ease him back into action or let him go? If he’s 100 percent, he’ll most likely see a lot of snaps.

Meanwhile, the Giants are fighting to stay afloat in the NFC East.

They’ve gone 3-6 this season and are in last place in the division.

Dallas leads the league with a 7-3 record.

