For Monday’s game, the Saints will decide on All-Pro LB Demario Davis.

The outbreak in New Orleans is still going on.

Demario Davis, an All-Pro linebacker, was recently placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Saints.

With the Saints, Davis, 32, is having yet another fantastic season.

Davis has 95 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and three sacks through 14 games this season.

Davis’ impressive iron-man streak will most likely come to an end as a result of this development.

The Arkansas State product hasn’t missed a single game since joining the NFL in 2012.

The Saints will rely on rookie linebacker Pete Werner in place of Davis for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

