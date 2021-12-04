For Notre Dame, Paul Finebaum has three candidates in mind.

For Notre Dame, Paul Finebaum has three coaches in mind.

Brian Kelly, the 12th-year head coach of Notre Dame, shocked the college football world when he announced his decision to leave the Fighting Irish and take the head coaching job at LSU on Monday.

Kelly left South Bend less than 24 hours after the search for Notre Dame’s next head coach began.

The Irish, who are on the verge of making the College Football Playoff, may not even hire an interim head coach to finish the season.

With so much uncertainty surrounding one of the country’s best programs, college football analysts from all over the country have stepped forward to recommend their top candidates for the Notre Dame job.

College football insider Paul Finebaum named his top three candidates for the Fighting Irish program during a recent appearance on Mike Greenberg’s (hashtag)Greeny podcast: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Fickell is Finebaum’s top choice, but he has some reservations about him.

“You begin with Luke Fickell, but complications arise.

Because [Cincinnati] is a win away from making the playoffs right now,” he said, according to 247Sports.

“Can Luke Fickell walk away from that? Or can Cincinnati and Notre Dame work out a deal? I think it’s possible… But I think that’s something I’d have to find out very quickly.”

In Finebaum’s opinion, Campbell and Freeman were more of a side note.

“Matt Campbell’s name appears to have been mentioned for every job available in the country.

On that staff, you have Marcus Freeman, who is well-liked and perhaps the player’s favorite, but I believe it all starts with Luke Fickell.

He’s the board’s most appealing coach.”

Earlier today, Freeman reportedly met with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

Keep an eye on the situation in South Bend as it evolves.

