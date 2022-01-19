For one NBA team, Ben Simmons is said to be ‘Priority One.’

For one NBA team, Ben Simmons is reportedly ‘Priority One.’

As the standoff between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers drags on, it’s clear that neither side is in any hurry to complete a trade before the end of the season.

However, if a package is put together and accepted, it appears that the three-time All-Star point guard will join one NBA team as their starting point guard.

Number one on the list.

Simmons is “priority one” for the Sacramento Kings, according to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Amick also mentioned All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers as a possible trade target for the Western Conference’s struggling team.

“If Simmons isn’t available, they’ll go after Sabonis.

That is not the case.

Nos. 1 and 2

“It’s two,” he explained.

“I’m not sure how many others are that bullish on [a potential trade]in terms of interestdesperation.”

“I believe Simmons is the most important person.”

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Priority One’ For 1 NBA Team

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Priority One’ For 1 NBA Team