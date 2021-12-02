For Patriots’ Doubters, Rich Eisen Has A Direct Message

Rich Eisen has a message for all of the Patriots skeptics.

New England hasn’t looked back since Week 7 of their season.

Bill Belichick’s team has won six straight games and will be looking for number seven in Buffalo on Monday night.

Rich Eisen is very, very high on the Patriots, and he seemingly can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t be:https://t.co/G9zpVKYzWP — NESN (@NESN) December 1, 2021