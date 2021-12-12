For Russell Wilson, there is only one likely trade destination.

There appears to be one most-likely trade destination for Russell Wilson if he is traded out of Seattle this offseason.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason of 2021.

The rumors have resurfaced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed on Sunday that trade talks with Wilson will likely heat up this offseason, with three teams mentioned most frequently.

One of those three teams, in particular, stands out: Denver.

The Broncos require a long-term quarterback solution.

And, thanks to the Von Miller trade, they now have a lot of draft capital.

Denver has a track record of assisting star quarterbacks in their second acts.

Peyton Manning, most notably, won his second Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos as well.

This year, independent reporter Jordan Schultz, who has ties to Wilson’s camp and is the son of Seattle businessman Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, reported that Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants and Saints. A source later confirmed the information, while Wilson didn’t deny it. He insinuated it was not relevant, adding, “I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment.”