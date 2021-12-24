For Saturday’s game, the Packers get a big defensive boost.

For Saturday’s game, the Packers get a significant defensive boost.

The Green Bay Packers are regaining their health at a time when many of their NFL opponents are struggling to do so.

And their defense has just gotten a big boost ahead of their next game.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark was activated off the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Packers on Friday.

He should be available for the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon.

This season, Clark has 42 tackles, 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

He was recently selected to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons.

Due to COVID-19, Clark was unable to play in the Packers’ last game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Given that the Packers are in a tight race for the NFC’s top seed, any and all help would be greatly appreciated.

Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

