For Sunday’s game, a key Packers contributor has been ruled out.

A key Green Bay Packers contributor has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

While the Minnesota Vikings will be without quarterback Kirk Cousins for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers will also be shorthanded.

Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ star cornerback, was ruled out of Sunday’s game on Friday.

After missing nearly three months due to injury, the Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated from injured reserve.

Alexander appeared to be on his way to another Pro Bowl season at the start of the season.

He had 13 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception in the first four games.

Thankfully, the Packers defense has functioned admirably without Alexander.

Their defense is among the league’s best, and they have a knack for forcing interceptions.

