For Sunday’s game, Mike McCarthy has a guarantee.

For Sunday’s game, Mike McCarthy has a guaranty.
On Thursday, Mike McCarthy returned to the Dallas Cowboys’ facility.
After testing positive for COVID-19, the veteran NFL head coach was forced to step down.
McCarthy was unable to play in last Thursday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.
McCarthy is set to return a few days before the Cowboys’ big division showdown with the Washington Redskins.
Dallas’ head coach has all but guaranteed a win on Sunday.
“This is a game we’re going to win.”
“I’m confident in that,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.” Believe that could be bulletin board material for Washington? McCarthy: “What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.” pic.twitter.com/8cWule8EpO
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021