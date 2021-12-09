For Sunday’s game, Mike McCarthy has a guarantee.

For Sunday’s game, Mike McCarthy has a guaranty.

On Thursday, Mike McCarthy returned to the Dallas Cowboys’ facility.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the veteran NFL head coach was forced to step down.

McCarthy was unable to play in last Thursday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

McCarthy is set to return a few days before the Cowboys’ big division showdown with the Washington Redskins.

Dallas’ head coach has all but guaranteed a win on Sunday.

“This is a game we’re going to win.”

“I’m confident in that,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

