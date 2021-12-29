For Sunday’s game, the Panthers have decided on their starting quarterback.

The Panthers have made their decision on who will start at quarterback on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers have used a slew of quarterbacks over the last few weeks, much to the chagrin of fans.

Sadly, that carousel isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Cam Newton started last weekend, with Sam Darnold seeing some action during the game against Tampa Bay.

Darnold will be the starting quarterback this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, who covers the Carolina Panthers, this is true.

In a tweet, he stated, “The Panthers will start Sam Darnold over Cam Newton on Sunday.”

Panthers Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Sunday

