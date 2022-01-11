For Sunday’s Playoff Game, Jerry Jones has a big goal.

On Sunday afternoon, two of the NFL’s most storied franchises will meet in a Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, hasn’t made a prediction for the upcoming game, but he has revealed one of his objectives.

Jones predicted a large crowd for Sunday’s game against the 49ers during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

In fact, he’s hoping to set a new ATandT Stadium attendance record (94,327).

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, “I’d like to push that to 100,000 this week.”

