For Sunday’s Playoff Game, the Cowboys are looking for fans.

The Cowboys’ first home playoff game since the 2018 Wild Card matchup against Seattle is going to be a whiteout in Dallas.

The team announced on Monday that fans in Dallas will be wearing Cowboys home whites in droves.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted, “The Cowboys want fans to wear white at ATandT Stadium for Sunday’s playoff game against the 49ers.”

