For Super Bowl 56, seven Rams players have been ruled inactive.

Seven Rams players have been declared inactive for Super Bowl 56.

Seven Rams players will be unable to play in their team’s most important game of the year, according to the Daily News’ Kevin Modesti, who reported the team’s Super Bowl inactives ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Modesti tweeted, “Inactive today for the Rams.”

“QB Bryce Perkins, RB Jake Funk, OL Tremayne Anchrum, DL Bobby Brown III, LB Terrell Lewis, LB Chris Garrett, and DB Blake Countess,” according to the team’s website.

