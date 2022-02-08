For the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Hornets’ Ball will take the place of the injured Durant.

For the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Hornets’ Ball will take the place of Durant, who is injured.

On February 14, LaMelo Ball will play in his first NBA All-Star game.

Tatum, 20, of the Celtics, has been named the East starter.

ANKARA (Ankara)

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets will take the place of injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star game, which will take place later this month.

Ball, 20, will play in his first NBA All-Star game, replacing veteran forward Kevin Durant, who has been out with a knee injury.

Durant, a 12-time NBA All-Star, will miss this year’s NBA All-Star game due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Durant has been ineligible for the Nets’ last 11 games due to his last appearance in January.

In Brooklyn, the Nets defeated the Pelicans 120-105.

Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021, is now a reserve for the East.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who was previously selected as an All-Star reserve, will start in the East pool in place of Durant.

Following the injury to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, 25, has joined the Western Conference team.

For the first time in his career, Murray was named to an NBA All-Star team.

Green, a 31-year-old power forward, will miss the All-Star Game this year due to a lower backdisc injury, according to the NBA.

Green was a member of three all-star teams from 2016 to 2018.

On February 11th, the 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place.

Cleveland, Ohio, age 20.