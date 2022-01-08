For the 2022 Season, Joel Klatt Reveals His “Way Too Early” Top 10

Joel Klatt Reveals His “Way Too Early” 2022 Season Top 10

Although the College Football Playoff National Championship is still two days away, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has already revealed his “way-too-early” top 10 picks for the 2022 season.

It’s no surprise that Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the country.

Klatt’s ranking is at number one.

The Crimson Tide will lose a slew of playmakers to the NFL Draft in April, but star quarterback Bryce Young will be back for at least another year.

No. 1 on the list.

Ohio State is the number two team on Klatt’s list.

With CJ Stroud as the quarterback, the Buckeyes should have one of the most explosive offenses in the country next season.

Georgia, Texas A&M, and Michigan will all have a different look next season.

Klatt, however, has all three shows in his top five.

Clemson has risen to No. 1 despite a down year in 2021.

Klatt’s “way-too-early” power rankings have them as the No. 6 team.

Perhaps he believes DJ Uiagalelei will have a strong season.

Klatt’s complete top ten list is as follows:

