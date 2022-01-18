For the 2022 season, LSU Football will see a significant increase in revenue.

For the 2022 season, LSU Football will get a big boost.

Brian Kelly will keep a key component of the LSU Tigers’ defense in 2022.

Micah Baskerville, a linebacker, announced on Tuesday that he will return to Baton Rouge for the upcoming season.

On Twitter, Baskerville announced his decision to return.

“Dear Tiger Nation,” the senior LB wrote, “I want to appreciate and enjoy one more season in Death Valley with my teammates and the greatest fans in the world.”

